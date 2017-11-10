Berry misses out on prize but Jones thrilled with his impact

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry may have missed out on being named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for October, but Luton chief Nathan Jones has been thrilled by his impact since joining in August.

The 25-year-old had been nominated after a month which included his first goals for the club, a hat-trick during the 7-1 hammering of Stevenage.

Although Port Vale striker Tom Pope took the award announced this morning, when asked about his performances since arriving from Cambridge United, Jones said: “I’m absolutely delighted with him.

“I’ve had people make comments that I won’t say, about Luke, good comments about him as a player and it’s stuff that I already knew.

“It had kind of surprised them but I’ve been delighted with him in terms of what he gives us and the surety he shows.

“He probably hasn’t got as many goals as he got at Cambridge, but we ask him to do different things to Cambridge, so he’s not going to be the exact same player as he was at Cambridge,

“But he is a key player for us, a big player, hence the transfer fee, hence why we tried so much to bring him in, why he’s keeping his place ahead of some very, very good players.

“So I’m delighted with Luke Berry and the competition out there, the way he’s integrated, I knew he would, but it’s fantastic.”