Berry overjoyed by his first perfect treble

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry was understandably beaming to score his first perfect hat-trick during Saturday’s annihilation of rivals Stevenage.

The 25-year-old got his and Town’s account up and running for the afternoon with just three minutes gone, heading in Jack Stacey’s right wing cross.

Danny Hylton added the second, before Berry made it 3-0 on 21 minutes, arrowing into the bottom corner after good work by Harry Cornick and Olly Lee.

The former Cambridge man then saved his best until last, curling a beautiful effort around keeper Joe Fryer and into the corner for a magnificent treble just after the hour mark, as Town romped to a 7-1 victory.

Speaking afterwards, Berry, who’s only other treble had come in the FA Cup, said: “I’ve scored four last season for Cambridge, but this feels sweeter in the league.

“It was header, left foot, right foot, so I was delighted to get the goals, but the three points was the massive thing about the game, so I’m glad we got them.

Luke Berry curls home his hat-trick against Stevenage

“The first one did feel like it went in a bit slowly, but a great ball from Jack. He delivered some great balls and I was glad to get on the end of one.

“Olly was really unlucky not to get a goal, so it did break up kindly and I just stuck it in.

“The third I just thought I’d whip it in really. We work on that in training all the time with the gaffer and the strikers and it was instinct to just open the body and whip it in.”

Berry had spoken after last week’s 2-0 win at Accrington that he had hoping to get off the mark for the season, and on doing in that in such style at Kenilworth Road, continued: “It was on my back a bit, I haven’t scored for a while, so I was glad to get three to get that monkey off my back.

He showed a real clinical edge and we’re pleased as that’s why we brought him here. Nathan Jones

“I feel I’ve been settled for a while now, it was just the goals weren’t coming, but hopefully I can kick on and get a few more.”

It had been a mixed start to life at Kenilworth Road for Berry as after breaking into the side, he then had to sit out three games with a suspension picked up for an off the ball incident against Wycombe Wanderers.

However, he has returned with a bang, as boss Nathan Jones was pleased to see his recent addition show just why he was brought to the club.

He said: “It’s about time Luke Berry turned up isn’t it? We bought him for his goals and he announced himself in great fashion, he was unlucky against Accrington with one cleared off the line.

“I don’t care how they go in but he showed a real clinical edge and we’re pleased as that’s why we brought him here, that’s why we spent the money on him to bring him here.

“We needed someone to replace, and it’s not a quote, we had a midfielder who scored goals, regularly, ghosted in and scored goals, important goals and we needed to replace that.

“We identified that because we missed him after he got injured at Christmas and that’s why we went after Luke all summer and hopefully he’s on the right form.”

Meanwhile, defender James Justin added: “Credit to him, he’s had a tough start to be fair, but with him in the team, you know you’re going to get goals.”