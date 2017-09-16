Berry proving just why Luton were so keen to sign him

New signing Luke Berry showed just why the Hatters were so intent to sign him in the transfer window during Tuesday night's 2-0 victory over Port Vale, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The midfielder, who joined from Town’s League Two rivals Cambridge United, was recalled to the side in place of Olly Lee, and in explaining his decision, Jones said: “That’s the competition we have, it’s very difficult to keep someone who you’ve just paid a lot of money for and someone who was a marquee player for someone else, out.

“We wanted to bring him in and Olly’s been unlucky as he’s started, especially our home games, very, very well,

“He’s been excellent in our home games, but have to make tough decisions and know I’m going to have make a lot of them from now until the end of the season, especially with the squad we’ve got.

“I thought Luke was full of energy, was involved in lots, put an absolutely great ball in for Shins (Andrew Shinnie) early on, so he contributes.

“Plus the out of possession things he gives me is outstanding because he has energy, wins his headers, backs up play, he’s what we thought he would be.”

On just how he has found his new surroundings at Kenilworth Road, Jones added: “He’s been outstanding, he’s settled in very well and he’ll be a wonderful acquisition for this football club.

“In terms of how he settles in, the impact he has with us, he’s going to have to be patient in terms of learning how we do stuff, as it’s different to what he’s used to.

“His position is reasonably similar, but we ask him to do slightly different things, so it’s going to take a little bit of time for him to be right up to speed.

“But once we do that, we’ve got a wonderful footballer on our hands and he’s a great character, so we’re delighted to have him.

“He’s a good athlete, committed, strong, mentally strong, physically strong and he gets goals too.”