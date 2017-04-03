Blackpool boss: Macey’s save was ‘unbelievable’

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer felt Luton keeper Matt Macey proved the difference between the two teams during his side’s 1-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The home stopper made a fine save in the first half, flipping Bright Osayi-Samuel’s curler behind, before producing an even better effort in the second period, reacting magnificently to tip Kyle Vassell’s overhead volley on to the bar and over.

We’ve come across a goalkeeper that’s made an unbelievable save from Kyle Vassell, and several more, as we’ve had some good chances. Gary Bowyer

Bowyer said: “It’s harsh on us and I think we have to take it on the chin and move on.

“We’ve come across a goalkeeper that’s made an unbelievable save from Kyle Vassell, and several more, as we’ve had some good chances.

“You judge it by saves made by the goalkeepers and if you look at Mark Cullen’s chance first half, Brad Potts’ chance first half, their goalie has pulled out a worldie from Bright Osayi-Samuel and another one from Kyle Vassell.

“Deano’s (Dean Lyness) made one very good save and another good save, so I thought we came here and really settled after the first 10-15 minutes.

“It was probably one of the best games we’ve played in terms of passing and tactically we were spot on.

“We were a constant threat and anyone who’s been at the game has seen an away team come and take the game to the opposition.”

Macey himself was pleased to have had such a crucial impact on the game, as discussing the two stops, he said: “The first one came a little bit loopy, it wasn’t as whipped as I’d first imagined, so it was more of a going backwards and getting it over the bar.

“I don’t know what it looked like, it felt to me it might have been a bit of a camera save, but as long as it doesn’t go in, it doesn’t matter to me.

“The one second half is more just instinctive. How quickly it comes, you don’t really think about those sort of things, that more comes from the work you do in the week.

“That’s where your instinctiveness comes out, and the positioning and the reflexes. I’s important to make those saves to back up the enormous effort that the 10 in front of me and the subs as well put in.”

Meanwhile, when asked about Macey’s superb second half stop, boss Nathan Jones said: “It was reaction and was straight at him, so it’s quick that he’s had to do at.

“He’s done brilliantly and I want him to get confidence from that, as it’s a good win, a big win.”