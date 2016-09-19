Brabin sacked as Tranmere boss

Former Luton Town manager Gary Brabin has been sacked as manager of National League side Tranmere Rovers.

The 45-year-old took over at Prenton Park in May 2015 after Tranmere were relegated from League Two and finished sixth in his first full season in charge, just missing the play-offs.

Brabin, who was in charge of Luton between March 2011 and April 2012, had been named manager of the month for August, but three defeats in their last four games, including a 1-0 defeat at Sutton on Saturday, led to his departure.

A statement from Rovers executive chairman on Sunday Mark Palios said: “Gary Brabin and I have agreed today that his position at Tranmere will end immediately.

“I would like to thank Gary for his hard work and contribution over the past 16 months in building a strong squad of players, getting us back fighting for promotion places and setting some Club records in the process.

“However, we have agreed that it is best now to allow someone else to take the club to the next stage.”