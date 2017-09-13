Brown felt Vale had no luck during Luton defeat

Under-fire Port Vale boss Michael Brown was left to bemoan his side’s luck during the 2-0 defeat at Luton on Tuesday evening.

The Valiants chief could only watch as the visitors fell to their sixth straight league loss, and have now also gone five games without scoring too.

We were up against it with certain things and certain decisions, an unfortunate own goal and a cross, you can’t make it up at the moment. Michael Brown

There was a huge slice of good fortune about Hatters’ first goal, with Vale’s Ben Whitfield putting through his own net, before Jack Stacey hammered home the second just after half time, although Brown felt that was a fluke as well.

He said: “We keep saying it, we come away with no points, it’s very, very frustrating.

“We worked very, very hard in the game, the second goal was obviously a punisher when we were pushing to actually get a goal and I thought we had a sustained spell of pressure.

“Anthony de Freitas has a clear penalty, they’ve just told us that and they go straight up, he drives forward, he crosses the ball and it goes in the net.

“So that’s an OG and a cross that beats us on the night and sometimes you think lady luck is certainly not with you.”

Brown also insisted that he felt Luton shouldn’t have had a full complement of players at the final whistle, pointing to incidents involving James Collins and Alan McCormack, adding: “Obviously Joe Davis is a clear red card and Wazza (David Worrall) got headbutted at the last second, so I think the boy will be in trouble for that.

“When it’s not going for you, it’s not going for you.

“You have to win, but that’s stacked against you when that happens.

“We have to win the game, we were up against it with certain things and certain decisions, an unfortunate own goal and a cross, you can’t make it up at the moment.”