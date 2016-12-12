Carlisle lodge appeal to overturn Raynes’ red card

Carlise United have confirmed they will be appealing the red card shown against defender Michael Raynes in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Saturday.

The centre half was dismissed with 82 minutes gone after referee Michael Heywood was informed by his assistant of an elbow against Hatters striker Danny Hylton.

Michael stood his ground, kept his eye on the ball and made a genuine attempt to win it as he moved towards it. Keith Curle

Goalkeeper Simon Tracey was also sent off in the aftermath, but Cumbrians boss Keith Curle told the club’s official website: “We’ve reviewed the game as a whole, and this incident in particular, and we feel we have good grounds for an appeal.

“There were a number of challenges against us through the 90 minutes where arms were raised and no action was taken.

“In this case Michael stood his ground, kept his eye on the ball and made a genuine attempt to win it as he moved towards it.

“There was no malicious intent in his challenge at all.”

Hatters defender Dan Potts didn’t think there would be any grounds for a successful appeal though as when asked for his view on the incident after the game, he said: “I saw it. It was a straight elbow and a red card. As soon as the lino flagged, I knew he’d seen it.

“I don’t think the referee did but he spoke to his colleague and I think they came out with the first decision.”