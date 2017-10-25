Centurion Cuthbert wants another 100 for the Hatters

Captain Scott Cuthbert has targeted racking up a double century for the Hatters after making his 100th appearance against Crawley Town on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who was signed in May 2015 by former boss John Still from Leyton Orient, reached the milestone during the 0-0 draw at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Hopefully now that’s 100, maybe I can aim for 200. Scott Cuthbert

Speaking afterwards, Cuthbert said: “I’ve only done it once with another club and that was Leyton Orient, so I’m, really, really proud to not just play 100 games, but to captain the club for almost all of those games.

“It’s a massive honour for me and I’m very, very proud.

“Hopefully now that’s 100, maybe I can aim for 200.”

Cuthbert is hoping that he will mark his personal achievement this season with a promotion at the end of it, even if it is long overdue for himself and the club.

He continued: “That’s the aim. When I signed for the club back when John Still signed me, the aim was to get promoted.

“It might come, two or three years down the line from when I thought it would, but there’s no reason why we can’t get promoted this year.

“The squad that we’ve got, the players that we’ve got, the talent, that character we’ve got within the changing room as well, there’s no reason why we can’t get promoted.

“But there’s a long, long way to go. We need to keep up picking up big wins, vital wins, draws away from home when we can and we’ll be all right.”

The defender himself has been in superb form this year at the heart of Town’s defence, starting 12 of the club’s 15 league games.

On his own displays, he said: “I feel like I had periods last year when I played really well as well and the team were doing well.

“I certainly feel confident and certainly feel since the Swindon game, I’ve really stepped it up and done well.

“As I know that if I don’t do well, there’s other players that will take your place, such is the size of the squad.

“So I’m pleased with the way I’m going and pleased with the way the team is going more importantly.

“As long as the team are doing well and we’re winning games then that’s the main thing.”

It’s not just Cuthbert who is performing well at the back for Luton either, as the Hatters made it seven clean sheets this term against the Red Devils on Saturday.

It took Town until December to achieve such a stat last term, as the centurion added: “It’s massive, as you want to win games as a team, but as a defender you pride yourself on clean sheets, on being defensively strong. We’re doing that and long may it continue.

“It’s not an individual thing, it’s a team thing.

“We’re defending really well from the front, we’re a real hard team to beat at times and you could see that at the end of Saturday’s game, Crawley were celebrating a 0-0 at home against us.

“So it just shows you how difficult a team we are to play against.

“We work hard on it too, as much as we work hard on our attacking side of things, we work hard defensively as well.

“We’re constantly having set-pieces meetings, constantly having meetings about crosses coming into the box, how to defend the box and so far it’s going well and long may it continue.”