Collins felt he should have had a penalty against Robins

Striker James Collins thought he was denied a clear-cut penalty during Luton’s 3-0 home defeat against Swindon on Saturday.

The hosts were already 1-0 behind when the incident happened, falling behind to Luke Norris’s spot kick, given by referee Graham Salisbury when Scott Cuthbert pulled back Keshi Anderson in the area, to see a straight red.

Moments later, Collins then appeared to be hauled to the ground by Robins defender Chris Hussey, only to see the official wave play on this time, as when asked for his view on the decision, he said: “I thought it was a penalty as well, the referee didn’t, so we’re going to move on.”

The summer signing admitted to a sense of bemusement over the award of Swindon’s penalty, but after after seeing keeper Marek Stech save twice already this term, knew it was a tough ask to rely on their big Czech once more.

He continued: “I thought he (Cuthbert) handballed it but he said he didn’t, so I don’t know why he got sent off and don’t know why it was a penalty.

“Marek’s been brilliant from penalty kicks the last few weeks, but the lad took it well and it went in.”

Collins also felt that before the Robins moved in front, if anything it was the Hatters who were looking the most likely to break the deadlock, saying: “I thought when it was 11 v 11 we were on top and looked like the side that were going to score the goal, but Scott’s sending off changes the game.

“Then the lad sticking the penalty away as well, we were always going to be chasing the game, but just wasn’t to be.

“Losing any game, especially at home the way we did was really disappointing, so we’re not happy with our performance.”

Once the second goal went in too, Hatter were visibly clearly a beaten side, as Collins added: “The next goal was always vital, they managed to get it and we’re fighting a losing battle.

“The lad’s moved the ball well and to be fair, he’s hit a worldie into the far corner.

“Credit to him, but it wasn’t just that that killed us, there were a number of things, so it was just one of those days.”