Collins hopeful a few tweaks will lead to the Hatters going up

Striker James Collins is hoping that he and his fellow summer signings can help push Luton over that dotted line for promotion this season.

The 26-year-old is one of seven new additions to bolster a first team squad that was just one place outside of the automatic promotion spots last term.

He now wants to help them go one better, saying: “The players that the gaffer has brought in have all got experience and good pedigree.

“Hopefully we can show that to the fans and give the side a little boost that they needed.

“As there are only a few things that needed tweaking and if we can do that we can get the club where it belongs.”

Collins, who joined from Crawley Town for a significant fee last month, has been thrilled with the way he has settled at his new club so far.

He continued: “Ever since I set foot through the door, the boys welcomed me with open arms.

“The staff have been great, everyone at the club has been great with me.

“I’m delighted with the move and just wanted to make sure it was the right move and make sure we get promoted this year.”

Although Collins has already hit the ground running, with five goals during Town’s pre-season campaign, he is aware of the battle to make the side for Saturday’s League Two opener with Yeovil Town, a contest that will become even harder once Danny Hylton is fully fit.

He said: “Competition for places upfront is really, really strong.

“Danny’s not even played all pre-season and we’ve still been scoring loads of goals.

“Once he gets back into the team and back training with us, the standard will only get better, so I’m really looking forward to the competition.”

Hatters will head into the home clash with the Glovers on the back of a promising warm-up campaign that saw them end with a 2-1 victory over League One Scunthorpe United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Although knowing that the Glovers will provide a whole new level of opposition with points at stake, Collins believes they can approach the match with real confidence.

He added: “That’s (Scunthorpe) the team that got into the play-offs last year in League One and at times they couldn’t handle us, so it’s only positives signs for the side and for the fans.

“It doesn’t really count for much, hopefully next week, the bread and butter, we need to do the same. We’re delighted with the way pre-season’s gone though.

“We’ve had different competition of opponents, I didn’t play against Leicester, so today (Saturday) was the hardest I’ve played in.

“We managed to come out on top again, so overall pre-season has been a good one for the club.”