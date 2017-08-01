Collins is the bookies favourite for League Two golden boot

Luton striker James Collins has been made the bookies favourite to finish as the top goalscorer in League Two this season.

The summer signing from Crawley Town is 8/1 with sponsors Sky Bet to win the golden boot, ahead of Barnet’s John Akinde (9/1) and new team-mate Danny Hylton (10/1).

Stevenage striker Matt Godden is 12/1, while former Town forward Lee Angol, now with Mansfield is fifth favourite at 14/1, the same price as Coventry City frontman Marc McNulty.

Fellow Hatters Elliot Lee (33/1) and Isaac Vassell (40/1) are further down the list, and when asked about being in the top three with Hylton, Collins, who netted 22 goals last term, said: “I haven’t seen it, but there’s always people that pop up out of nowhere every year.

“Hopefully that can be the case (finishing as top scorer) and we can fire them to promotion.”

Collins has certainly started impressively since his move to Kenilworth Road with five goals in pre-season so far, but he wasn’t getting carried away, adding: “It’s always nice to score goals as a striker, but pre-season they don’t really count for much.

“So hopefully we can take the same form into the start of the season next week.”

Selected odds: James Collins (Luton) 8/1; John Akinde (Barnet) 9/1; Danny Hylton (Luton) 10/1; Matt Godden (Stevenage) 12/1; Lee Angol (Mansfield) 14/1; Marc McNulty (Coventry) 14/1; Chris Porter (Crewe) 16/1; Matt Green (Lincoln) 16/1; Billy Kee (Accrington) 20/1; Danny Newton (Stevenage) 20/1; Mikael Mandon (Colchester) 20/1; Reuben Reid (Exeter) 20/1; Elliot Lee (Luton) 33/1; Isaac Vassell (Luton) 40/1.