Collins quickly won over by enthusiasm from Town boss

A meeting with Hatters boss Nathan Jones was all that striker James Collins needed to know he wanted to make Kenilworth Road his permanent home for the next three seasons.

Luton’s long-running pursuit for the Crawley Town forward was finally concluded last Thursday when they bagged their man for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in excess off £200,000.

Once I met the gaffer there was only one place I really wanted to go. James Collins

Collins had other clubs in for him, but on the effect Town’s manager had on him, he said: “His vision for the club and his enthusiasm, his passion for the game, is something I’ve not come across too often.

“That was something that really, really did make me think I really want to play for this guy and this guy’s going to get the best out of me.

“The gaffer had made me aware he was interested quite early, pretty much the same week as they lost in the play-off semi really.

“So it was really early and there were a couple more interested, but once I met the gaffer there was only one place I really wanted to go.

“He explained what he wanted from me and what I could bring to the side and I was really impressed with what he had to say. He and the club itself were both massive factors were why I signed for Luton.”

Town’s fellow League Two rivals Coventry City were also rumoured to be after the striker, but although talking to people at the Ricoh Arena, there was never a concrete interest.

He continued: “I spoke to Coventry, but in the end, they didn’t put a bid in so it was just one of those things where they didn’t.

“For whatever reason I don’t know, as I did speak to them on the phone and they were interested, but it’s football.

“Luton were the team that really made me feel that they wanted me and really went hard for me in the summer, so I’m just grateful they did that and I’m here now, I’m delighted.”