Collins relieved to be back on the scoresheet

Striker James Collins admitted he had been beating himself up after going three games without a goal recently.

The forward was back on target at the weekend, when he scored the first in Town’s 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley.

I’ve had chances to score, they’ve not been going in and any striker would be lying to you if they said it wasn’t playing on their mind. James Collins

On his return to the scoresheet, Collins said: “Personally, I’ve been beating myself up the last few weeks not scoring.

“We’ve been winning, so it’s not really mattered, but I’m delighted for me and Hylts (Danny Hylton) again to get on the scoresheet.

“It’s a big thing for strikers when they’re scoring goals, so for us to score again, it’s brilliant. It’s not as if I’ve not had chances, I’ve had chances to score, they’ve not been going in and any striker would be lying to you if they said it wasn’t playing on their mind.

“But we’ve been winning games, so I’ve been getting away with it and I’m just delighted to be the one who gets on the scoresheet and helps us get the win.”

Collins’ goal, when it came, was from an Olly Lee header that looked to be flying in, but as it was, the striker’s touch was definitely required, as he continued: “I was just outside of the post and Olly put the ball in a great area, a great header back across goal.

“I’m just delighted that it fell to my feet to put us in the lead.”

Although Collins had, by his high standards, a quiet time in front of goal, it hadn’t been bothering manager Nathan Jones in the slightest, as he said: “We don’t care when Collo scores, he’s got seven already, which is probably joint top in the league, so we’re worrying about him not scoring for a couple of games?

“He’s a goalscorer, he’ll get goals and he’s forging a great partnership up there with Hylts.

“They’re humble, they’re close, we spoke to them Thursday about both pushing and driving each other on and they both scored again which can only be good for the football club.”

On his tally so far this year, which is now seven, Collins added: “It could have been more, it could have been less, but I think seven goals in 12 games, you can’t argue with that.”