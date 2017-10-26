Collins says Luton must relish leading the way

Hatters striker James Collins has demanded his side to relish being out in front as they finally hit the top last week.

The 4-1 triumph at rivals Exeter saw Luton return to the summit for the first time since the opening day, while they stayed there despite being held 0-0 at Crawley on Saturday.

We need to relish people wanting to try and beat us as that’s what being at a top club is all about. James Collins

Collins said: “You’d much rather be at the top of the table and people trying to shoot you do than being at the bottom of the table and trying to scramble to get back up.

“So it’s a great position we’re in and we need to relish people wanting to try and beat us as that’s what being at a top club is all about.”

Having won promotion three times before, Collins is well versed on just what needs to be done to make is a successful campaign at Kenilworth Road, saying: “I think the three teams that go up this year, they’ll be the three most consistent sides.

“That’s the toughest thing to do throughout the season, be consistent. So we’re not going to get too above ourselves at the minute as it’s not even Christmas yet.

“If we can stay consistent for most of the season, we’ll be okay and I think everyone in that dressing room is experienced, they all know what needs to be done.”

On whether the chance of going up this term has been mentioned amongst the players, Collins added: “Yes, that was the aim at the start of the season, so its been discussed.

“We know what it’s going to take for us to achieve that, we’re not even a third through the season yet, so it’s a long way to go.

“Nothing’s won in October, so we’ve got to carry on and hopefully get the job done.”