Collins sees clear signs of a promotion push at Luton

New Town signing James Collins has already seen signs that a successful promotion push is most definitely on the cards for the Hatters this season.

The 26-year-old striker is well placed to judge too, having gone up from this level on three occasions during his career, twice with Shrewsbury Town and once with Northampton Town.

After spending just over a week with his new team-mates, Collins, who was up and running with a goal against Bedford Town at the weekend, said: “There’s a real buzz and it’s similar to teams that I’ve had success with before and that really excites me.

“As a group, you can tell, that there’s a big chance.

“I’m confident that will be the case, it’s just talk is cheap isn’t it?

“We need a good pre-season, stay injury free, then go to Slovenia where we’ll bond. Once the group is ready to start the season it will be a really, really good one.”

The players left for Slovenia in the early hours of Sunday morning for a week-long training camp and speaking ahead of the trip, Collins added: “I think you get to really get to know your team-mates when you’re away.

"You’ve got to really dig in on the training ground and you’re eating together every night, so it’s really important to do that because you get to know each other well,.

"You get to know their strengths and weaknesses and what they’re like as people, so I think the trip is going to be a really, really successful one."