Collins wants to be on the spot for Luton

Striker James Collins was quick to throw his hat into the ring to be the Hatters’ first choice penalty taker this season.

The summer signing from Crawley Town has netted twice already from the spot in Luton’s warm-up matches, once out in Slovenia against NK Bravo, and then when Isaac Vassell was fouled during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over League One Scunthorpe United.

Isaac Vassell is felled in the area

With Danny Hylton currently recuperating from injury and not expected back when Luton host Yeovil this weekend, plus midfielder Cameron McGeehan leaving the club over the summer, then Collins is expected to step up again, should Town win a penalty on Saturday.

He said: “I like to take penalties, I took them last year for Crawley and I’m always confident that I can hit the back of the net from the penalty spot.

“Isaac (Vassell) made a great run and it was a clear penalty and lucky enough I managed to get the ball first and stick it away, so I was delighted.”

When Hylton is back, Collins doesn’t anticipate any problems over who will get the opportunity from 12 yards, as he continued: “It won’t be a big issue, but I think if you keep putting it in the back of the net there’s no point changing.

It won’t be a big issue, but I think if you keep putting it in the back of the net there’s no point changing. James Collins

“So hopefully there will be a lot of penalties this year and we can share it out.”

Boss Nathan Jones wasn’t overly fussed who was the number one spot-kick taker, particularly with the depth of choice within the squad.

He said: “We have a few of them, in terms of Danny, in terms of James, Jordan Cook, Alan Sheehan, have all been penalty takers at clubs they’ve been at.

“So as long as we keep getting them, and scoring them, I don’t care who takes them.”

There was a lengthy time between Vassell’s tumble under a challenge from Iron defender Cameron Burgess and the penalty being awarded, as on the confusion, Jones said: “I think their earpieces weren’t working, they were waiting for the linesman to make a decision and he couldn’t hear him.

“The initial contact was outside, but then he’s continued into the box and still been contact in there, so it’s one of those things, we’re delighted we’ve got it.”

Meanwhile, captain Scott Cuthbert added: “I’m not sure if it was inside the box or not, but it was good play.

“We got in behind the centre back and caused him all kinds of trouble and that’s what Vass does, he’s so fast and powerful, then Collo tucked the penalty away nicely.”