Collins: We’re lucky to have Shinnie at Luton

Hatters striker James Collins believes the club are lucky to have someone of Andrew Shinnie’s calibre in their side.

The Scotsman oozed class during his debut against Yeovil on Saturday, managing three assists in the hour or so he was on, as Luton romped home 8-2.

He’s a Championship footballer isn’t he? So lets be honest, he shouldn’t be playing at this level. James Collins

He set up Collins for all three of his hat-trick, before impressing once more in the Carabao Cup exit to Ipswich Town on Tuesday night too.

Shinnie’s fellow summer signing summed up his performance by saying: “Incredible, he’s got some quality.

“He’s a Championship footballer isn’t he? So lets be honest, he shouldn’t be playing at this level.

“But the gaffer’s managed to get him here and he just breathes quality.

“Everything he does, his touches, his assists, his passing, his brain, he’s a top player and we’re delighted to have him at this football club.

“To have him playing behind us strikers, he just makes our job a lot easier.”

Shinnie, who has one Scottish cap to his name, did make over 75 appearances in the second tier of English football for Birmingham City, while he helped Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title last term too.

Team-mate Alan McCormack said: “Even last week (against Scunthorpe), you look at how he plays.

“He’s phenomenal on the ball, great control, technically excellent, and he’s got a killer pass.

“When you’ve got that in the 10 and two strikers who are making good runs, it’s a great combination to have.

“We’ve just got to keep feeding them, keep giving them the ball and letting them do their thing and hopefully we keep creating chances to score.”