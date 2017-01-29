Commmitted Luton players turn down a day off to prepare for Robins clash

Hatters chief Nathan Jones revealed Town’s players turned down the chance to have today off in order to leave no stone unturned for Tuesday night’s home clash with Cheltenham at Kenilworth Road.

Luton take on the struggling Robins after an excellent 2-0 victory over Cambridge United saw them climb back into fourth in the table.

A win in midweek could put the Hatters just one point away from third placed Carlisle United and six adrift of Plymouth in second, as Jones was delighted by the level of commitment shown from his squad to make sure their preparation remains spot on.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I gave them the choice, they could have either come in tomorrow or they could have had the day off.

“I said whatever you do, you’re professional enough to know that Monday and Tuesday we’ve got to be right at it because I don’t want to be a hard luck story on Tuesday night, I want to follow this up now.

“We’re in good form, so we’ve got to follow that up, they’ve said ‘yes okay, we want to come in, we want to do things right,’ so credit to them.”

Isaac Vassell’s fourth goal of the season gave Luton take the lead against Cambridge yesterday, with Hatters then weathering a concerted spell of pressure to seal victory through Jordan Cook’s late penalty.

Victory was no mean feat too as United had gone into the game unbeaten on their travels in the league since September 10, and had not failed to score away from home since September 3 as well.

Jones added: “It took us a bit of time to get going. There was no tempo in the game early on, which I was a little bit disappointed with, but apart from that, I thought we were decent.

"It was a good, solid performance. It wasn't as fluent as we normally are, but we deserved our win and could have rounded it off nicely with Lawson’s (D'Ath) goal, but everything that they had, we stood up to. We cleared balls from our box, headed stuff and we limited them to very few chances.

"So I'm very, very pleased as these are a difficult side to play against. They're in some wonderful form, they've beaten teams, but we seem to be coming up against a lot of form teams and I thought we were excellent."