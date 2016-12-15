Contract extension for Hatters skipper

Luton Town captain Scott Cuthbert has had his contract automatically extended until the summer of 2017-18.

A clause in the 29-year-old central defender’s two-year deal, signed when he arrived after leaving Leyton Orient in the summer of 2015, meant the extra season was automatically triggered by his 50th league start in a Town shirt against Carlisle United last weekend.

He brings stability to the back four and we’ve had an excellent defensive record with him there. Nathan Jones

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “Since I came to the club, Scott has been a leader on and off the pitch. He’s taken on board everything I’ve wanted, he’s embraced a new style of play and been a credit to himself.

“We are delighted that he’s triggered a clause in his contract to tie him to the club for another year because he’s a popular member of the squad,.

“He brings stability to the back four and we’ve had an excellent defensive record with him there.

“He’s now at an important stage of his career and we want him to keep improving and developing along with the team.”