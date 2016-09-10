Cook anticipates Luton will dish out a real beating soon

Hatters attacker Jordan Cook believes Luton are going to hand out a hammering in the near future.

The summer signing from Walsall was on target as Town comprehensively defeated Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 last weekend.

However, Cook himself fluffed a glorious one-on-one chance, while Cameron McGeehan missed from the penalty spot too, with the hosts creating countless other opportunities too.

He said: “We said that it was 4-1, but it could have been six, seven or possibly eight, with all the chances.

“There’s definitely going to be one time when a team is on the receiving end of a good beating against us. Hopefully it’s every game after this. “We’ve got the quality with the two lads up front. Cameron strikes a ball like I’ve never seen and I like to think that I can score a few goals. Pelly (Mpanzu) is powerful and always gets into the box.

“We’ve been saying that we’re battering teams in spells but we just need to be a bit more consistent when they’re dictating the game a tiny bit, just sit back, play our football again, rather than going a bit more direct.

“You’ve seen that the two lads up front, Jack (Marriott) and Hylts (Danny Hylton), they run all day for you.

“Isaac (Vassell) came on and he’s a different type of threat. He’s so pacy and we know we’ve got that in us as well.

“We’ve got players like Olly (Lee), Cameron, Pelly who are all brilliant on the ball. The two full backs are good on the ball and we know there are different aspects of the game that we can cause problems for teams.”