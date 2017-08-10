Cook hopes to regain his place after Ipswich display

Hatters midfielder Jordan Cook is hoping his performance against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night will be enough to see him break back into the side to face Barnet this weekend.

The 27-year-old was on the bench for Hatters’ outstanding 8-2 victory over Yeovil on Saturday, before playing 86 minutes against the Tractor Boys in midweek.

I didn’t start on Saturday and I was devastated, but I know I’ve just got to keep plugging away and hopefully I’ve proved I can be used in different positions. Jordan Cook

Cook knows it’s an even tougher challenge with the likes of Andrew Shinnie and Harry Cornick arriving at the club this term, as he said: “Don’t get me wrong, I think the squad we had last year was a very good squad, and we’re disappointed we didn’t get promoted last year.

“But this year the additions that have come in and strengthened us in different ways and there’s even more competition for places.

“I didn’t start on Saturday and I was devastated, but I know I’ve just got to keep plugging away and hopefully I’ve proved I can be used in different positions and hopefully get me more starts.

Cook was used on the left of the midfield diamond to begin with and although not his number one role, was grateful to get his first minutes of the season.

He continued: “The gaffer always says to me he’s comfortable putting me in a few different positions, he knows my preferred position and where he feels I can play the best.

“Today I was playing in the midfield role which I played a few times last season. It’s not unfamiliar to me, but I just want to pay for Luton, get on the pitch as many times as I can, try and help the team get promoted.”

Luton went down 2-0 to Ipswich with David McGoldrick’s poise in front of goal the deciding factor and although the hosts impressed on the night, Cook was still frustrated by the result.

He said: “You know what I’m like, I’m probably one of the most competitive players you could meet, and coming off the pitch we’ve still lost, that’s disappointing.

“Everyone says we’ve tried to play our way, tried to pass the ball, tried to move the ball and create chances that way and I think a lot of players can be quite proud.

“We came in there after the game very disappointed though. I think the last goal right at the end, they didn’t really deserve that, but credit to them, they pushed right until the end and we just got caught trying to push for that equaliser.

“There’s a lot of positives to take from the game, the manager came in and said he was really proud of us and it’s just one of those games where you’ve got to go out there and show everyone what kind of level we’re at.

“At times I think we played them off the park and to be fair to them, they stuck in as well and I thought it was quite a good game.”

Luton could and should have gone in at least level at half time, Elliot Lee skying over the bar from close range, and although unable to replicate their goalscoring feats from Saturday, Cook thought it was a decent attacking showing.

He added: “We had a few chances as well, Elliot came in very disappointed but nine times out of 10 he puts that in the net.

“I’ve cut inside and the gaffer keeps on telling me, when I get within 25 yards just to hit the target.

“The keeper made quite a good save, it bounced just in front of him and Elliot was there like all good stikers are following in, it was just a shame he couldn’t put it in.

“We still made the chances, no disrespect to Yeovi, but Ipswich are in a different league to them. They’re more potent than them and defensively they’re a better team.

“We still created chances against a very good team, so it’s quite hard to take positives from it as in opinion at the end of the day we lost and you want to win every game, but the gaffer said he was quite proud of us.”