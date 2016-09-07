Cook hoping that Wanderers strike will be the first of many for Luton

Hatters attacker Jordan Cook is determined to make sure his strike against Wycombe Wanderers is the first of many for his new club.

The summer signing from Walsall burst through in the dying seconds to coolly beat Chairboys keeper Jamal Blackman and put the seal on a 4-1 win.

“For the first one to go in, it’s a massive relief and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.” Jordan Cook

Cook had spoken previously of adding more goals to his game after netting just four for his former club last year as he said: “It was brilliant, The fans have probably seen the emotion that came out of me.

“I think I’ve been close to a few goals and I haven’t struck it well or struck it too well with some of the chances so just to get the first one is a big relief for me.

“There were three of us. It was like the orange arrows there, running forwards. It was funny, everyone wanted a goal. I was lucky enough to make amends for that stupid chip I tried.

“My dad gives me stick all the time because he thinks I should be scoring every game.

“To be fair, the gaffer and me think I should be scoring when I’m getting chances.

Cook had come close last week in the 3-0 victory over Cambridge, denied by the woodwork, before spurning a glorious chance on Saturday, as when faced with Blackman, he didn’t get anywhere near enough height on his intended chip.

He continued: “I saw him coming out the corner of my eye and I was thinking he’s miles out of his box. I think it was just the first thing that came into my head, but it looked a bit stupid.”

Boss Nathan Jones admitted he had a passing word with his new recruit during the interval after seeing him miss such a golden opportunity.

He said: “He should have had his first goal a lot sooner than that because he was clean through, and he’s a wonderful technician.

“That’s what I’m saying, he sees stuff that other players don’t see, so when he was clean through I was just thinking he was going to slot it in.

“It was a big gap, whether he was trying to be clever I don’t know, so I told him that at half time and he’s obviously taken that on board because second half he scored a very cool and slick finish so I’m pleased.”

Cook believe that with the impressive style of football Luton are now playing under Jones, then it can only help him flourish, particularly as an attacking force.

He added: “That’s why I came here. I know Jonesy from Charlton and I know what type of manager he was.

“I didn’t want to join a team where I wasn’t going to play the type of football that suits me.

“With Jonesy, there are a couple of styles but it all suits my style of play.

“I’ve seen the lads they’ve got here, Danny Hylton, Mulls (Johnny Mullins), Olly Lee, Cameron, Pelly (Mpanzu) – I just think that’s a strong team.

“It’s not a League Two team, that’s a very good League One team, if not higher.

“With the gaffer’s recruitment, every player fits into the system, even the younger lads coming through.

“We’ve got some class young guys all knocking on the door to get in our spots. Everyone is pushing everyone and it just bodes well for the season.”