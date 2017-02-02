Cook needs to keep calm to achieve top form

Relaxation on the pitch is key for Hatters midfielder Jordan Cook to start producing his best form in a Luton shirt.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of the side so far this season, as he has failed to properly hit his straps after joining from League One Walsall, with boss Nathan Jones recently stating he wanted more from his summer addition.

I understand why I haven’t been playing as there’s been a couple of chances and things I’ve done that I need to do better. Jordan Cook

However, Cook was back against Cambridge on Saturday as he took over at the tip of diamond, improving the longer the game wore on and converted a late penalty too.

The ex-Sunderland youngster kept his role in the 3-2 defeat to Cheltenham in midweek too and is confident his best will come if he gives himself the best chance to shine on the pitch, saying: “Sometimes when I’ve played, he (Nathan Jones) says I’ve been a bit too, not tentative, but a bit trying to force things, force passes and force shots.

“I just need to relax and chances will come. I think the lads playing in midfield connected (on Saturday) and linked well, that’s what he wants.”

Cook admitted it has been tough not commanding a regular place in recent weeks though,but accepted why he had been left out, as he continued: “I’ve been a bit frustrated not playing, but that’s me in general, I always get frustrated not playing.

“But I understand why I haven’t been playing as there’s been a couple of chances and things I’ve done that I need to do better.

“He (Jones) knows the work-rate’s there for me and he will get that every single game, it’s just the little bits of quality need tightening up.

“I think today (Saturday), it was all put together really and the two lads up front made it easy for me, as I know if I get a half turn, just to lump it forward and they’ll get on to it.

“I’ve just got to find the right pass and they’re going to get in.

With goalscoring midfielder Cameron McGeehan likely to be missing until the end of the season, then Cook knows the rest of the team have to begin weighing in with their share of goals too.

He came close to adding a third in midweek, seeing his superb free kick cannon against the woodwork, as he said: “Cam’s goalscoring record is unbelievable from midfield, and I think it’s all to do with the team working together and getting chances, as Cam’s very good at finishing those chances.

“The rest of the midfield have got to be chipping in, if we want to be pushing for that top three spot.

“We want to be pushing even higher, as high as we can and we all need to start chipping in from everywhere.

“There’s a big onus on scoring from corners and set-plays, we got one last week against Wycombe and we always get chances.

“We just got to tighten up on the quality of the ball going in and we’ll definitely score more goals.”

Although Cook was playing in the role McGeehan scored the majority of his 11 goals from, he doesn’t feel he is a direct replacement for the talented youngster.

He added: “For me, I see myself as a different player to Cam.

“He’s more of a late arriver in the box and I’d see myself as one who’s already in the box waiting to get the goal, so I’ve just got to try and chip in with as many as I can.”