Cook nets the winner as Hatters sting the Bees

Luton midfielder Jordan Cook
Midfielder Jordan Cook scored the only goal of the game as Luton Town beat Barnet in a development game at the Hive this afternoon.

Cook, who has only featured once for the first time since September 30, that as late substitute in the 0-0 draw at Crawley, poked home on 39 minutes after the home keeper could only parry Alan McCormack’s shot.

McCormack, who underwent a minor hernia operation recenty, was stepping up his return injury by being named in the starting line-up.

The 33-year-old has been missing since Town’s 2-1 win at Wycombe on September 16, but was involved alongside former Ireland international Jonathan Douglas, the ex-Leeds and Ipswich player currently training with Luton.

James Shea, James Justin and Lawson D’Ath also got run-outs, although Elliot Lee wasn’t involved after playing 45 minutes and scoring for the first team on Saturday, with Andrew Shinnie missing out too.

Hatters: Shea, Justin, Musonda, Famewo, Senior, McCormack, Cotter, Douglas, D’Ath, Cook, Jarvis.

Subs: James, Isted, Peck, Neufville, Read.