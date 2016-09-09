Cook: We’ve set our standards now

Hatters attacker Jordan Cook believes Town have set their standards for the season now after thumping Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The hosts were in sparkling form as they showed their clear promotion credentials with a wonderful display of football, that left opposition manager Gareth Ainsworth declaring it the ‘best performance’ he’d ever seen at this level.

We’re not going into a game thinking, oh we’ll nick something, we’re thinking, we want to get three points. Jordan Cook

Cook now wants that to be the norm from Luton as he said: “I’d hope it sets a standard or a level that we keep going throughout the season and I’ve no doubt about it that we’ll be up there definitely.

“No-one frightens us in the league at all. We always think we’re going into the game to take all three points, we’re not going in and happy with a draw.

“When we came out with a draw against Yeovil we were fuming as everyone was arguing against each other as it just shows how much everyone wants it.”

The victory saw Luton climb back to the top of the table after Morecambe were beaten 2-1 at home by Leyton Orient.

Although not paying too much attention to the standings with the season still very much in its infancy, Cook continued: “You can’t help but look at the league, you come out of the changing room and the TV’s on, but we take it one game at a time.

“We’re going in to try and win each game as an individual game and we set ourselves targets for each month, a points tally.

“The gaffer says he wants two points a game and that’s guaranteed promotion, but if you ask the lads in there, they don’t want two points a game, we want three points every single game.

“We’re not going into a game thinking, oh we’ll nick something, we’re thinking, we want to get three points.”

Cook became Town’s eighth scorer of the season when he netted late on at the weekend and he thinks the extra threats in front of goal can only aid Town in their efforts to go up.

He said: “We’ve got goals in every single position.

“The lads who are coming off the bench are scoring goals and just looks like a very strong squad. Hopefully it can continue and it could be a very good season for us.”

Town added to the squad on deadline day with Alex Gilliead and Jack Senior joining and on the new signings, Cook added: “We trained with them, Alex looks like a player that the gaffer likes.

“The left back looks like he’s got everything, pace, very strong in the tackle, aggressive which is vital as a wing-back and both are good additions.”