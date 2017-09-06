Cornick delighted by progress after changing roles at Town

Recent signing Harry Cornick believes he is making real strides in his new position as a striker under Luton boss Nathan Jones.

The 22-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Premier League side Bournemouth last month, where he had been a winger throughout his fledgling career.

It’s certainly something different, there’s a lot more improvement to be made and hopefully one day I’ll be the finished article. Harry Cornick

However, Jones has altered his role to a more central one and on the switch, Cornick said: “I’ve only just signed, so it’s bedding in for me at the moment.

“I’ve come here to improve as a player, I’m playing in a different position to what I’m usually playing in on the wide.

“I’m trying to play up top now, and I think I’m getting better, improving every day.

“It’s good to play with these sorts of players, I’m learning every day from Hylts (Danny Hylton), from Collo (James Collins) and Elliot Lee.

“If that helps me improve then it helps the whole team improve I guess.

“The gaffer’s been good to me and the assistant’s have been working with me every day to try and work on little things and learning little things.

“I feel like I’m improving and hopefully I can help the team improve.

“It’s certainly something different, there’s a lot more improvement to be made and hopefully one day I’ll be the finished article.”

Such is the impression Cornick has made during his short stint at the club, that when Isaac Vassell departed for Birmingham, Jones didn’t sign another striker in case it stunted his clear progress.

Cornick continued: “That’s a complement in itself.

“Competition here is good, there’s four strikers, every one could start every game, and that’s a bonus for the team.

“We all offer something different, if we can help the teams win games that’s the main thing.”

Cornick had his first real chance to show just how he’s improved on Saturday by replacing the injured James Collins with only half an hour gone of the 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.

He proceeded to be a real livewire during his time on the pitch, causing the Imps defence some moments of undoubted panic, and on his display, the attacker said: “I was positive, tried to make things happen, if I can get the fans off their feet then it helps and try to get the team up the pitch, so I thought I was okay.

“I’m delighted with the minutes. When you sit on the bench you’ve just got to give what you can to the team and when Collo went down injured and I got my chance, I just wanted to take it and help the team.

“You never want people to get injured, but there’s good competition for places here.

“We’ve got a very good squad, a deep squad, players everywhere who play in every position, so we’re all fighting to play and everyone wants to play.

“I thought I took my chance, did well and made a few chances, so I thought I did okay.”

Captain Scott Cuthbert was hugely impressed by what he witnessed on the day too, saying: “He was excellent, was absolutely excellent.

“I thought he ran the channels really well, held the ball up when he could as well, he was a handful.

“Obviously he wasn’t expecting to go in so quick, but Collo’s picked up a little knock and he was fantastic, you can see why the manager has brought him here.”

Meanwhile, boss Jones added: “He’s lively, he runs and he’s got pace, he’s on the front foot, so credit to him.

“We want those strikers, Elliot Lee was a bit unlucky, but it wasn’t really a game for him as we had to compete and go back to front, so we needed a bit more physicality than he would give us.”