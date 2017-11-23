Cornick praised for taking ownership of finishing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes the extra hours attacker Harry Cornick has put in on his finishing is bearing fruit after he scored his second goal for the club against Carlisle yesterday.

The 22-year-old was wayward with a number of chances during the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham recently and has been on the bench for the last two matches.

Jones insisted that wasn't any kind of punishment for what had still been an excellent performance against the Robins, but was pleased to see him hit the target in midweek.

He said: “Lets not make bones about it, he wasn’t left out after the Cheltenham game because of his finishing.

“We changed shape, we felt that Elliot (Lee) and Danny (Hylton) were the slightly more natural partnership, so that’s what it was.

“We’re still working with H to make him a front man, but we love him here.

“He’s gone away, he’s taken ownership, he pulls Joaquin (Gomex) every day, works on his slotted finishes and so on, so fair play to him.

“He’s earned that, he’s absolutely earned that, but we know he gets in those positions.

“When he comes on, he stretches the pitch and we’ve got those game changers to come on and stretch the pitch.

"So when they (opposition) want to gamble, we have an outlet who can take the game away from them.

“It’s brilliant to have and Harry is one of those. Look, he does that for 90 minutes normally, he’s had to bide his time, be patient and it was just brilliant, I’m delighted for him.”

Racing on to Jack Stacey’s ball through, Cornick had a clear run on goal, though bearing down on Cumbrians keeper Jack Bonham’s, also had to contend with Danny Hylton screaming for a pass to slot into the open goal as well.

Jones continued: “I thought he (Cornick) was the more natural one, I thought Danny was offside, but then once he goes in, I thought they were clean in the pair of them.

“Harry seems to slow down and then slot it and I’m glad he did, but as long as he scores I don’t care.

“I’m delighted as it was a good counter attacking goal, I'm delighted with three points, a clean sheet as well and with the manner of the performance against a calibre of team that Carlisle are.”

Fellow goalscorer Andrew Shinnie was relieved Cornick came off the bench in the closing stages to give Hatters an out ball and push the Cumbrians back as they were looking for a way back into the game.

He said: “I was glad to see Harry coming on actually because it was a couple of tough games in a row and we were just a bit leggy near the end.

“If it hadn’t been such close back to back games, we could have scored a few more again on the counter, we just didn’t have the legs to get up there.

“But Harry came on and that’s what he’s all about, he’s fresh, got us up the park, got us a goal. I was glad to see him scoring and it was great for him and we needed it as a team just to kill the game.”

Defender Dan Potts, also on target with a fifth goal of the season, felt that the substitute’s impressive cameo yet again displayed the quality of player Town can call upon this season

He added: “He’s been good for us H and just shows the luxury we’ve got in the squad.

“El (Elliot Lee) coming in at the weekend, scored two goals, I know him, that’s just typical El.

“Then to have the luxury of bringing on H at 70 minutes, he will run the defence ragged and he did quite a few times.

“Fair play to him as away at Cheltenham, he missed a few in that position. But he kept his composure there and slotted it nice;y, so that really gave us that bit of breathing space at 3-0.”