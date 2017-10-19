Cornick thrilled to net his first Luton goal

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick was thrilled to finally get off the mark for the club during Tuesday night’s 4-1 thrashing of Exeter City.

The 22-year-old was making his 13th appearance after joining from AFC Bournemouth in August when he made the perfect run across his marker to meet James Collins’ inviting ross and bury a downward header into the net.

I’m happy to get it and hopefully I can kick on and score a few more. Harry Cornick

It was his first strike for well over a year too, the last time coming in Leyton Orient’s 2-2 draw at Carlisle in September 2016, as Cornick said: “I was buzzing to get the goal. It’s been a long time coming to be fair, I’ve been waiting for that moment, but it was good and a good result away from home.

“It’s a tough place to come to. We knew they were in good form and were above us in the league, so it was a bit of initiative to beat them and go above them and prove that we are one of the better teams, maybe the best team in the league.

“It’s a good goal and good to come to a place like this and score in a big game. I’m happy to get it and hopefully I can kick on and score a few more.

“I’m sure they will come if I keep putting in the performances and it’s not just about scoring the goals, but getting the win and helping others score, so happy days.”

Cornick did just that too, as it was his strength and pinpoint pass that led to Town breaking the deadlock at St James Park, Collins doing the rest.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s good from H as we get in that position normally 15 times a game and don’t always pick out the right man, but in the one occasion we did have, we did that.

“His goal was real good play too. He’s run across the front, a great ball in and finished it well.”

The forward knew his team hadn’t been at their best in the opening period, forced back by the Grecians, who could consider themselves unlucky not to be leading at the break.

He continued: “We didn’t start the game well, the first 20 seconds they were all over us, but we dug deep, we hit them on the counter and then got a goal.

“Us three up top (Cornick, Collins and Danny Hylton), we can create something from nothing, that’s always a positive to have, so even if we’re under the cosh we can provide a goal and get us out of trouble.

“They were on top in the first half, we can admit that, but it shows a good team to dig deep and defend well.

“The defenders were excellent, they blocked shots, made tackles that kept us in the game and then eventually our quality showed through second half.”

During that sensational 10 minute spell in the second period, Dan Potts made it 2-1, before Hylton and then Cornick crushed any resistance City had, as the goalscorer said: “We just came out of the blocks flying, we took our chances well and eventually put the game to bed.

“We didn’t create that many chances in the game, but then the first three in the second half we all took and once you’re 4-1 up in the game it’s just about digging deep and keeping the ball out of your net and getting the win.”