Cotter will be given every chance as Snelus is let go

Town boss Nathan Jones will give Kavan Cotter every chance of breaking into his first teams plans at Kenilworth Road next season.

The 18-year-old penned his first pro deal yesterday, after impressing for the youth team this season and also making his senior debut, playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Gillingham in August.

Jack Snelus celebrates his goal against Dagenham & Redbridge in the FA Youth Cup

The Luton chief said: “We see him progressing at the club.

“Whether he challenges for a first team place is another thing, but Kav’s done well enough to earn that.

“It will be a big year for him as it’s going to be a year when he can see if he can bridge that gap and we’ll give him every opportunity to do that.”

Meanwhile, on the call to release fellow U18 player Jack Snelus, who had impressed in the Hatters’ FA Youth Cup run this season, scoring a hat-trick against Dagenham & Redbridge, plus earning his first team debut as a late sub in the 2-0 win over West Brom U23s, Jones added: “It was a difficult decision, but will it be beneficial for Jack to sit here and just not impact for a year and us not see an impact?

“Or is it an opportunity for us to give him the best opportunity at succeeding? As we didn’t see an impact for him on the first team in the near future.

“Can we allow a number of players to go into the U21 group, or U23 group and spend two, three, four years developing? It is a tough decision, but one that we feel is the right one.”