Crawley turn down two bids for star striker Collins

Crawley Town have turned down two six figures bids for star striker James Collins, who is an apparent transfer target for Luton Town.

The 26-year-old scored an impressive 22 goals in 51 games for the Red Devils this season after joining on a free transfer last summer.

The Argus has reported that both Luton and Coventry are believed to be interested in the former Shrewsbury, Northampton and Hibernian hitman, with Hatters chief Nathan Jones admitting a striker was on his summer shopping list.

Collins, who is a Coventry fan and still lives near the city, has two years left of his contract and is expected to meet new manager Harry Kewell for talks about his future soon.