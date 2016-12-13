Curle ‘disappointed’ with comments made by Jones and Hylton after United win appeal

Carlisle United boss Keith Curle has hit out at comments made by Luton boss Nathan Jones and striker Danny Hylton after Cumbrians defender Michael Raynes had his red card rescinded this evening.

The United centre half was dismissed late on during the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday after the referee’s assistant deemed he had elbowed the Luton forward as the pair challenged for a high ball, with Jones labelling the challenge as ‘cowardly’ during his post match interview.

However, the Cumbrians appealed the decision which was overturned today, as speaking to the Carlisle official website, Curle said: “We’re obviously pleased with the decision because it would have been extremely harsh for Michael to have missed out on three games for something he didn’t do.

“As we said on Saturday, Michael went into the challenge with his eyes on the ball and focused on winning the header.

“There was never any malicious intent. The referee’s first instinct was to allow play to continue and I think we were all surprised when his assistant suggested otherwise.

“The pleasing thing is that it is all academic now because the correct decision has been reached.

“I will say, however, that I’m disappointed with some of the comments made by Nathan Jones and Danny Hylton which have appeared in the press over the weekend.

“We’ve had people talking about ‘off the ball incidents’ which were ‘cowardly’ acts.

“We’ve found that difficult to take because we know that Michael is a very committed and determined professional who does his job in the right way. These comments have been made, naively in my opinion, about an incident which clearly didn’t happen.

“Thankfully justice has been done.”