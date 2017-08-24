Cuthbert back for Stags trip

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert is available for this weekend’s trip to Mansfield Town after recovering from injury.

The captain missed last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Colchester United after suffering the problem during Luton’s 1-0 defeat to Barnet.

However, boss Nathan Jones confirmed he was fit enough to return, although faces a fight on his hands to displace one of Glen Rea and Alan Sheehan who helped Town to their first clean sheet of the season against the U’s, saying: “Scott’s available, Scott had a minor problem really that we couldn’t risk him last week, but he’s back and ready.

“Scott Cuthbert has a battle and people have to be at it, otherwise there are replacements in every position.

“That’s good for me to have, as long as then the competition is respectful and the frustrations, as there will be a lot of frustrations as well with certain players as they’ll believe that they should play, and not just think, but believe they should play.

“So I have to manage that and as long as they’re competing professionally, I’ll pick the team accordingly.”

Jones isn’t afraid to take the hard decisions regarding selection as well, with the Luton boss determined to win promotion this team, as he continued: “You expect that, that’s why you assemble a good squad and that’s what the role of a manager is.

“You have to manage people’s expectations, egos and careers obviously.

“I anticipate that, but when you’ve got the strength of squad that we have, there’s going to be unhappy people.

“As long as everyone’s respectful and keeps wants to keep working hard and giving the best for Luton Town, we’ll be a happy group.”

Meanwhile, Lawson D'Ath is the only other player who is a doubt, as Jones was impressed with the work done by his backroom staff, adding: "Hopefully we can continue that as we’ve tried to keep them all fit.

"Obviously some injuries,you can’t legislate for, Lawson D’Ath’s was a roll of his ankle, but muscle injuries, we do quite well.

"We think we’ve got a good environment to do that and hopefully that can continue."