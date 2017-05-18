Cuthbert backs Hatters to do it

Luton skipper Scott Cuthbert has urged his team-mates to back themselves to the hilt in their bid to turn round a 3-2 play-off semi-final deficit at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters go into the clash trailing Blackpool by a single goal after former striker Mark Cullen’s hat-trick saw the Tangerines triumph at Bloomfield Road on Sunday.

Let’s go and win the game, simple as that, let’s go and win the game. Scott Cuthbert

However, Cuthbert, who has reached two finals in his career with Leyton Orient and Swindon Town, is well aware it remains finely poised.

He said: “It’s my third play-offs and I know more than anyone that there’s so many ups and downs.

“One minute you think you’re out of the tie, the next minute you’re back in it and it can swing and swing.

“This isn’t dead yet, we’ve got a lot to play for. There’s 90 minutes at home where we back ourselves.

“It’s all to play for, we back ourselves at Kenilworth Road to get the win and to get through to the final.”

With the game a sell-out now, as Luton fans snapping up over 500 tickets that weren’t taken by Blackpool supporters, Cuthbert has called on the home crowd to create a real red hot atmosphere.

He continued: “We know we need to win the game outright.

“Blackpool will come and I imagine sit back and try to frustrate us, we hope that the fans get behind us, we can make a right push and win the game.

“They’ve been great all season, they travel in their numbers, I’ve mentioned that a few times.

“They were fantastic again at Blackpool and hopefully with one final push on Thursday that can get us over the line.

“We lost the game and we’re not used to losing too many games, but the tie is still wide open and we can still advance.”