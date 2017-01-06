Cuthbert expects Hatters boss to add the right characters during window

Town skipper Scott Cuthbert has backed manager Nathan Jones to bring in the right characters should he decide to strengthen during the transfer window.

The Luton boss has spoken about having the scope to add to his squad if the right player becomes available and Cuthbert has every faith his that Town’s supremo will do just that.

I’m sure he’ll bring in quality and the right characters to fit in with this group of lads. Scott Cuthbert

The captain said: “We work hard every day, with the manager, Harty (Paul Hart), Joaquin (Gomez), Jared (Roberts-Smith), everyone.

“We all work hard and that’s up to the management team and the coaching staff to bring the squad in.

“We’re a great bunch and if the manager does decide to add people, I’m sure he’ll bring in quality and the right characters to fit in with this group of lads as it is a great bunch of lads.”

Despite a number of players like Josh McQuoid and Jake Gray having limited game time recently, Jones confirmed none had asked to move away from Kenilworth Road just yet.

He said: “No, we’ve not had that. Some have been frustrated with the level of game time they’ve had now, but as we keep saying to them, it’s a 46 league game season plus the cups.

“So the minimum this year we’re going to be playing is 52, 53 games.

“Some may or not have made as big an impact as they would have liked this half of the season, but second half of the season there’s a long way to go.

“That’s what we assemble a squad for. It’s for a season not just for a certain period of time that may suit individuals.

“No-one will leave the club unless we want them to and we have to make sure we’re all focused and all competing and all willing to take the club forward.”

Cuthbert himself had a spell out of the side earlier in the season, but since getting back in, has been in superb form of late and reiterated the impact that Jones has had on his game.

He added: “I feel since the manager has come in I’ve been getting some consistency going.

“I’m just happy to be part of the team and captaining the side, it’s a real young squad, an enthusiastic squad.

“All right we’ve got beaten (against Portsmouth), but there’s still a lot of positives that have come out of this season.

“I’m really proud to captain this bunch of lads and hopefully I can keep on doing it.”