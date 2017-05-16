Cuthbert hugely disappointed with Town’s defending

Luton skipper Scott Cuthbert couldn’t hide his frustration with the way his side defended during their 3-2 play-off semi-final first leg defeat at Blackpool on Sunday evening.

The Hatters, who went into the game with the second best defensive record in the division, conceded three goals in the league on their travels for the first time this season at Bloomfield Road.

We’re disappointed we’ve conceded three goals as we don’t usually concede that many. Scott Cuthbert

Cuthbert said: “I felt like we weren’t quite at it.

“We started the game actually okay, and then we sat back too deep as a back three, allowed their front two to dictate us a bit too much and gave them a bit too much space.

“We’re disappointed we’ve conceded three goals as we don’t usually concede that many.”

Although Hatters fell behind to Mark Cullen’s goal on 19 minutes, they hit back with a quickfire double through Dan Potts and Isaac Vassell.

However, moments into the second period, Cullen curled in from 25 yards to equalise, as Cuthbert continued: “We’ve got great character in this team, we’re a young squad, with a never-say-die (attitude) and we took the disappointment of going a goal behind and shot straight into a 2-1 lead.

“It was a fantastic response, and we felt we’re in the driving seat now, keep it tight for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half and we never did that.

“I think it our throw-in, we’ve given the ball away, we’ve given Cullen too much space and he’s curled it into the top corner. It’s a fantastic goal but we can do better.”

Cuthbert knows that Cullen, who scored all three of Blackpool’s goals, will be afforded particular attention on Thursday now, adding: “We knew his strengths before we came into the game and we’re disappointed as a back three and as a team that we haven’t coped with their threats.

“(Isaac) Vassell and Cullen are a handful as they showed.

“We’ll have to keep them quiet, as we need to win the game.”