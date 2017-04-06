Cuthbert: Luton chief has turned this club around

Town skipper Scott Cuthbert believes manager Nathan Jones has turned the Hatters around since he took charge in January 2016.

The former Brighton first team coach was appointed after previous boss John Still had been sacked for a poor run of results, and has turned Luton into genuine promotion contenders this season.

There’s still a lot to be done, but so many positives have come since the manager and his coaching staff have come in. Scott Cuthbert

Jones recently agreed a new long term deal until 2020 and Cuthbert was delighted to see Jones staying put, as he said: “I think it says a lot for the football club, they’ve got massive plans for the future.

“They want to get a new stadium, a new training ground and want to get the manager tied down to a long term contract.

“That’s great for the lads, you can see the security he’s got in his long term future and we know the gaffer will be around a long time.

“There are lots of these young lads who are coming through, and we’ve got some fantastic players in this team.

“Myself, I think he’s the right man to lead them.

“He’s turned this club around and that’s no disrespect to the old management, they had a different way. He’s come in, turned it on his head, from 18th in the league when he took over to in the play-offs now.

“It just show you how good our squad is are that we’re disappointed where we are now.”

Meanwhile, striker Isaac Vassell, who Jones brought in from non-league Truro City during the summer, added: “The gaffer’s always believed in me, so I’m glad to see him staying.

“Hopefully I’ll be working with him for a long time and hopefully he can make me into a better player.”