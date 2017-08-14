Cuthbert may face a fortnight on the sidelines

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert faces a fortnight out of action after he went off injured in the 1-0 defeat to Barnet on Saturday.

The club captain lasted just 20 minutes of the game, as he had to be replaced by Glen Rea, with Town eventually beaten by Jack Taylor’s last-minute strike.

When asked how long he expected the centre back to be out, boss Nathan Jones, who could use one of Rea, Johnny Mullins, Frankie Musonda or Akin Famewo in his place, said: “He’s going to have a scan, he’s just tweaked something.

“It might be a few weeks, we won’t rush him back. The good thing is we have good strength in depth, so that will be taken care of.”