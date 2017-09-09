Cuthbert relishing return to Kenilworth Road

Town defender Scott Cuthbert is looking forward to returning home this afternoon as Luton take on Swindon Town at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have been on the road for the last two Saturday’s, travelling to Mansfield and Lincoln, but now have back-to-back home matches with the Robins and Port Vale.

Cuthbert said: “We’ve had two long trips and hotels with the lads and it will be nice to have a home game next Saturday.

“We’re strong at home, we’re going well, it’s Swindon next, they’re a strong side, obviously they’ve been relegated from League One, and will be looking to bounce back, so they’ll be a good young side.”

Cuthbert is part of a fairly sizeable former Robins contingent at Luton this season, spending two years at the County Ground between 2009-11, making almost 100 appearances.

He continued: “We’ve got me, Macca (Alan McCormack), Sheez (Alan Sheehan), Collo (James Collins), a little Swindon collection.

“It will be nice, I don’t know anyone there now, but they’re always a good club to play against.

“They play good football, are a well organised side, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, young attacker Harry Cornick has backed his side to maintain their excellent home form, as they have won both league games so far, scoring a hefty 11 goals in the process.

He said: “At Kenilworth Road, we don’t really look at the opposition sometimes, because we’ve got what we think is the best team in the league, and if we play our own game, no-one can cope with us.

“That’s what we have to go into every home game thinking, that we’ll be the best team there. If we play our football every time then I don’t think anyone else can live with us.”

Town should be cheered on by another bumper crowd at the weekend, with Swindon expecting a big turn out too, leading to an excellent atmosphere in prospect.

Cuthbert praised the club’s fans, particularly their travelling army, for the support received in the past fortnight.

He added: “They’re fantastic, you come to expect it now, week in week out that they’re going to travel well.

They were excellent and it was a great atmosphere to play in (at Lincoln).

“They make a great noise, it’s a strange one, with the sirens at the corner, I’ve never understood that, but it’s a good atmosphere to play in.

“Mansfield was little bit more hostile, Barnet’s a lot quieter, obviously we take a lot of fans to Barnet, but this is different and I really enjoyed it to be honest.”