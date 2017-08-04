Cuthbert vows to make Luton fans proud this season

Town skipper Scott Cuthbert has vowed his side will make the club’s fans proud during what he hopes will be a season of success at Kenilworth Road.

The Luton captain, who is entering his third campaign with the club, knows full well just what a weapon in the club’s armoury a passionate and vocal home crowd can be.

We want to kick on and try and get promoted out of this league, so just give us your backing every week and we’ll do you proud. Scott Cuthbert

Ahead of this weekend’s opener against Yeovil, he said: “The fans have been excellent, we know how loud they are.

“The one that sticks out was the Blackpool game, the atmosphere there was unbelievable.

“We’re positive, we’re enthusiastic about this year, we really feel that we’ve got one of the best squads in this league.

“We want to kick on and try and get promoted out of this league, so just give us your backing every week and we’ll do you proud.”

It was the same message from boss Nathan Jones too, who said: “I hope the fans turn out in their droves next week and get behind their team as we’re trying to do something.

“If they trust me, I’m sure I’ll reward them.”