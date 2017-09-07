Cuthbert would relish any battle for his Hatters place

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert would welcome any potential battle for his place should manager Nathan Jones opt to strengthen his defence when the transfer window opens again in January.

With the boss making 10 signings over the summer, the one area he hasn’t added to is in the centre of defence.

If the manager was to bring in a player in your position, it’s just all about when you’ve got that shirt you keep it. Scott Cuthbert

However, Cuthbert would have no issues if that was to change in the new year and would relish the chance to prove his worth once more, as he has done throughout his Luton career.

He said: “Competition brings out the best in people and since I’ve signed for this club, I’ve had competition left, right and centre, with Glen (Rea), Sheez (Alan Sheehan), Mulls (Johnny Mullins), even look at Akin (Famewo) and Frankie (Musonda).

“It keeps you going, keeps you on your toes and if the manager was to bring in a player in your position, it’s just all about when you’ve got that shirt you keep it.”

Cuthbert and the rest of his defence proved the need for reinforcements might not be necessary too, as they earned an excellent shut out during Saturday’s goalless draw at Lincoln City.

On the battle that faced Town, with the Imps employing a direct approach, hammering the ball forward to Matt Rhead all afternoon, Cuthbert was happy to roll his sleeves up and meet it head first.

He continued: “It’s one of those ones that you get a lot of it in League Two.

“You get a lot of direct teams, get a lot of big boys at the back and big strikers.

“They’re going to go direct, big Ollie Palmer was here last year, we know how much of a handful he is.

“But I think you’ve got to relish it, got to roll your sleeves up and dig in at times.

“Some games it can be easy and you can, not stroll through it, but get through it relatively easy.

“But games like that you’ve just got to dig in, be strong and I thought we were.

“We limited Marek (Stech) to maybe a couple of saves, Sheezy and Glen beside me were solid and I thought it was a solid performance.

“The gaffer touched on it at half time and full time, if we’d just been a little bit braver on the ball and tried to break their lines and penetrate them at times, we could have.

“As any time we did do it, especially in the first half, we got a lot of joy out of it, but I felt like they were set up to not frustrate us, but to press us early on, especially the back three and the midfield.

“It felt we could have done that better, but all in all it’s a real positive point and a real good point here, it’s a tough place to go.”

Town switched to a back three from the start for the first time this season, but Cuthbert was happy to adopt the different formation, adding: “That’s what we do pre-season, that’s what we work on.

“We’ve obviously got the diamond which has been really good to us and whenever we need to change and maybe become a bit more solid we go to three at the back.

“Apart from the two legs against Blackpool we’ve not conceded a lot, we’ve looked solid and it’s good to have Glen back in the side and I settled in fine to it, I enjoyed it.

“It comes naturally, we do a lot of work during the week on our style of play and our shape as well. I don’t think there’s too much thinking about it, you get caught up in the game and things come naturally to us.”