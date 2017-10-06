D’Ath ready for a big month ahead

Returning Luton midfielder Lawson D’Ath has urged his side to do the business in October and set themselves up for what he believes should be an automatic promotion charge this term.

Town start an already important passage to their season with a trip to third placed Accrington tomorrow.

They then host Stevenage in sixth, travel to early pacesetters Exeter City, visit Crawley Town and finish their month off in the league by hosting Coventry City.

D’Ath said: “This can sort of tee you up well as if you go through the month and get a certain amount of points.

“You don’t have to win every game, but as long as you come away with a good amounts of points

“If you want to be up there, it’s a big month for us, but we’re all confident and think we can go and do whatever, as I think we can do really well.”

Although acknowledging Town have a difficult run of fixtures, Hatters boss Nathan Jones wasn’t placing any extra importance on the month, believing his side are in a good place.

He said: “In theory, they’re all important, but this one with the early pacesetters and a lot of the top teams playing each other, then it is.

“But we treat it as any other month. We’ve got a difficult start in terms of Accrington, but we’re ready, we’re in good form, so we’re ready for the challenges.

“We tend to be decent against the top teams, in the past it’s been the ones we’re expected to win that we’ve come unstuck on.

“Accrington are a difficult side, and we know that, but all we can do is prepare ourselves to win a football match and we’re going there to do that.

“We’ve been in good form in recent weeks, as the only one we’ve lost in a while has been the one where we went down to 10 men (against Swindon).

“At Morecambe we felt we were well in control, so I don’t think we could be in any better form going into the game and we’ll get better as well.”

Victory for the Town would seem them move up at least one place in the table, with Accrington just two points above them, while they could climb into the top three if Coventry fail to win at Barnet.

Jones continued: “I don’t think we need any more motivation to go there in terms of that.

“If we do win the game then mathematically we will leapfrog them, that’s just fact.

“But we’re not looking at that yet, the league table is fledgling really.

“It’s very close, you’ve just got to concentrate on your own form and it was like that last year.

“You won’t really see the ones who are really standing out for a long time yet as everyone plays each other, people have a different run of form, have a different run of games.

“They pick points up and it’s such a long time to go, what we’ve got to concentrate on us.”

Meanwhile, D’Ath, who made his first appearance of the season during Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Barnet, is now hopeful of being involved in some way at the Wham Stadium.

He added: “I’ll be pushing for a start or whatever the gaffer feels is right.

“I’ll just be trying my hardest in training to impress, work hard.

“If there’s a reserve game or I get chucked in in a first team game then I’ll be trying my best, look to keep my place and just try really hard.”