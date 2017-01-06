D’Ath targets a quick return to League One with Luton

New Hatters signing Lawson D’Ath has targeted a swift return to League One with Luton Town this season.

The 24-year-old picked up a winners medal while at Northampton Town last term, after playing 39 times and scoring four goals as the Cobblers romped to the title.

On dropping back to the division he has just won, D’Ath said: “I was delighted to get that promotion last year and it was good to be a part of it, but now that’s gone and we move on to try and get promoted here.

“Obviously we are sitting well in the table and we need to kick on and try to get that automatic promotion spot like the gaffer said. Hopefully we can do it.

“I’m delighted to be here. As soon as heard that Luton were interested, this is where I wanted to come. I made my mind up pretty quickly.”

D’Ath is well known to boss Nathan Jones too after he signed for Yeovil Town in February 2012 when the now Luton chief was player-assistant manager with the Glovers.

The winger was looking forward to linking up with his former team-mate once more, adding: “I know the gaffer from playing with him at Yeovil, so I know all about the way he works, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a big club as well, but working with the gaffer was a big factor and the size of the club was important. I’m really happy.

“He was good to play with - feisty! He helped me a lot and he talked to me a lot, so it was really good.”