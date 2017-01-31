DEADLINE DAY: Hatters bring in young Arsenal keeper

Luton Town have signed their second goalkeeper on transfer deadline day, with Arsenal youngster Matt Macey arriving on loan until the end of the season.

After Reading youngster Stuart Moore was brought in earlier today, and started tonight’s 3-2 defeat against Cheltenham Town, with Christian Walton recalled by Brighton, Luton boss Nathan Jones swooped to bring in the 6ft 7ins Macey.

Macey spent a month on loan at Accrington Stanley last term and speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “We are delighted to announce we’ve signed Matt, which means we’ve brought in two of the best young goalkeepers in the country today.

“He’s picked up real good experience with a massive club at Premier League and Champions League level, as well as in our division with Accrington Stanley.

“He’s come in to provide strong competition for the goalkeepers we’ve already got here, and we are delighted Arsenal have entrusted us to aid his development. We are looking forward to working with him.”

The 22-year-old shot stopper came through the ranks at Bristol Rovers, starring for their successful academy side before joining the Premier League giants for a compensation fee in October 2013.

At the Emirates he has gained experience with Arsene Wenger’s first-team squad, acting as cover on the bench for Petr Cech and David Ospina during nine Premier League and Champions League matches during 2015-16, and two EFL Cup games this term.

On his move, the keeper said: “I’m buzzing. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, to finally get a chance to go and prove myself is brilliant.

“It can be a bit of a bubble at Arsenal and places like that, but I had a taste of it at Accrington and before that I was at Bristol Rovers as a young lad, so I know what League Two is all about.

“As soon as I heard there was interest I was 100 per cent on the way. You don’t get opportunities like this too often, so when you get one you’ve got to go for it straight away, don’t think twice.

“In terms of being a football fan I know how massive this club is and I know that the support is huge from when Luton have come down to play teams that I’ve been at, like Bristol Rovers. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed that Reading keeper Moore’s emergency loan that allowed him to play in tonight’s game against Cheltenham has been extended to the end of the season.