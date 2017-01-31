DEADLINE DAY: Hatters snap up Royals keeper

Luton Town have made their first signing of transfer deadline day by bringing in Reading keeper Stuart Moore on loan.

The Hatters have acted quickly to secure the 22-year-old academy graduate, who came through the ranks at the Madjeski Stadium, after Christian Walton was recalled by Brighton earlier today.

We are delighted that Reading have agreed to loan him to us. Nathan Jones

Moore has acted as understudy to first choice stopper Ali Al Habsi this season, while has been on loan before, spending time with Peterborough United last term, making his professional debut against Swindon in League One, playing four games in total.

The keeper has also gained experience during loan spells with Gloucester City, Bath City and Basingstoke Town, where he spent the whole of the 2014-15 season, helping the Hampshire side reach the Conference South play-offs and winning their player of the year award.

Moore has also featured in the Checkatrade Trophy this season, playing for the Royals’ Under-23s in both their games against the Town’s quarter-final opponents Yeovil as Hatters boss Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “Since I’ve come to the club we’ve had a process in place where we’ve identified some of the best young goalkeepers in the country, and we’ve had two of them already in Christian and Jonathan Mitchell.

“Stuart was the next one on our list so we are delighted that Reading have agreed to loan him to us.”