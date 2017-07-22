Dearden happy with Luton’s young keepers

Luton Town goalkeeping coach Kevin Dearden is happy with the club’s youth policy when it comes to shot stoppers.

The club recruited heavily this summer, as Marek Stech joined along with James Shea to battle it out for the number one jersey.

The club has recruited goalkeepers and got keepers through and hopefully we can continue to do that. Kevin Dearden

Former Stoke keeper Harry Isted could still be brought in as third choice too, but Dearden highlighted the successes from recent years.

He said: “Craig (King) came through and we’ve got Ciaren Gordon-Stearn a second year who’s had an unfortunate year with injury, plus Tiernan (Parker).

“We’ve had some good goalkeepers over the last couple of years, Liam Gooch did really well and was perhaps a little bit unfortunate not get another deal.

“The club has recruited goalkeepers and got keepers through and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

On teenager Parker, who has played for the Northern Ireland U15s and featured against both Hitchin and Potton United recently, Dearden added: “Tiernan’s still 15, he’s trained with me recently and he’s doing well, but he’s 15.

“He just needs to ease his way into full time football, so we won’t put any pressure on Tiernan.

“We’ll let him enjoy his youth football but the potential is there and it’s up to us get that out.”