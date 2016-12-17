Defensive duo urge Hatters to start strong

Luton have to make sure they are switched on from the first whistle, starting at Blackpool this afternoon, according to defender Dan Potts.

The Hatters fell behind for the third time in three games at the weekend, when Carlisle’s Jason Kennedy tapped in from close range.

We don’t concede a lot of goals, but we can do without conceding them in the first five minutes. Scott Cuthbert

Town also conceded early goals to Solihull Moors and Swindon Town in their two previous matches, as Potts said: “We obviously did our homework on Carlisle, we knew their personnel, what they like to do, how they like to play and that’s what it was.

“They got the ball wide, put it in the box and we’ve got to be more switched on from the start of games.”

Centre half Scott Cuthbert agreed, saying: “We don’t like conceding goals, especially myself being a defender, I don’t like it.

“It’s important that we stamp that out. Maybe it’s a concentration thing, we don’t concede a lot of goals, but we can do without conceding them in the first five minutes.”

Although Luton fell behind once again, they were also on level terms quickly, equalising within five minutes through Danny Hylton.

It’s something that was an issue over recent years at the club, as they struggled to pick up a result when conceding first, but Potts believes that mindset has changed now.

He said: “There’s an underlying belief within the squad. We know our capabilities, we know we’re always going to create chances and we know we’ve always got the personnel on the pitch to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Cuthbert also echoed Potts’ point about the spirit within the squad this term, adding: It’s down to a bit of belief and the characters we’ve got in the squa.

“There’s a great bunch of lads, it’s a real good team spirit we’ve got this season. If we go down, we always believe with the quality we have we’ll get a goal and luckily we’ve managed to do that.”