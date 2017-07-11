Eight new scholars sign terms with Luton

Luton Town have welcomed eight first-year scholars to join up with the U18s at Kenilworth Road.

Toby Byron, Jake Peck, Connor Tomlinson, Kai Phelan, Tiernan Parker, Corey Panter, Drew Richardson and Josh Neufville have all put pen to paper ahead of the new campaign in the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division.

Tomlinson is the stand out name, having made his first team debut during the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Gillingham last season, becoming the youngest player to represent Luton in their history.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Parker has played for the Northern Ireland U15s, while the majority of the youngsters featured in last Wednesday’s 2-2 pre-season friendly draw at Hitchin Town.

Academy & Development manager Andy Awford said: “It’s something we do every summer to welcome the players and their parents to Luton Town.

“It makes their progression from being schoolboys in the U16s to first year scholars official – and they can get the pictures for the family albums.

“We’re really pleased with the lads we’ve taken on this season, and many Hatters fans would have seen exactly why for themselves at Hitchin last Wednesday.

“They’ve all got the likes of James Justin, Frankie Musonda, Tyreeq Bakinson, Akin Famewo, Kavan Cotter and Arthur Read as examples to prove to them that there is a well-trodden pathway at this club from youth team to professional football.

“They have to put the hard work in and apply themselves on and off the pitch, but hopefully we’ll see some of them follow in those lads’ foot-steps in the future.”