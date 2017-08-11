End product required for Gambin to break back in

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin has been urged to make sure his end product is of the standard required to break in to the Luton first team this season.

The 24-year-old was signed for an undisclosed fee back in January, but has had a stop start time at Kenilworth Road so far, making just 18 appearances, with only eight of them coming from the start.

He had his first action of the season during Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat to Ipswich in the Carabao Cup, coming on for the final 15 minutes, as boss Nathan Jones said: “He's fitter and sharper, it's just making sure now his end product is of the level we want him to be.

“He's a Maltese international, we've converted him slightly into what we need from him, not what he used to be, but we always have that option to revert back if we want.

"But we're happy with Luke, it'll be a big season for Luke as well as he came here to better himself.

“We have an environment to do that, he's just got to be patient, keep working hard and then add that productivity which is what we want from him.”