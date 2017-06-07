Ex-Hatter Davies heads to Derby

Former Luton Town star Curtis Davies has left relegated Hull City to sign for Championship side Derby County.

The 32-year-old defender has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract, with the option of a third, becoming Rams boss Gary Rowett’s first signing of the summer after an undisclosed fee was agreed.

Davies came through the youth ranks at Kenilworth Road, making his debut in November 2003, going on to play 62 times for the Hatters, scoring twice, eventually moving to West Bromwich Albion in August 2005 for £3million.

From the Baggies, he had spells at Aston Villa, Leicester City, Birmingham and Hull, racking up 464 games in club football so far.

Davies was capped three times by England at U21 level between 2006 and 2007 against Holland, Norway and Spain, also receiving a full international call-up under Fabio Capello, but failed to make an appearance.

On signing for the Rams, Davies told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited. I spent four years with Hull; four years that I really enjoyed through the highs and the lows. I felt, though, that it was time for a new challenge for myself.

“It was all very quick but, the opportunity to play for this manager in a team which is very strong, I believe it’s a good opportunity for us as a team to get back into the Premier League.

“We’ve seen what Derby can do and I believe, under this manager for a full season, the squad that we’ve got is more than capable of promotion or at least the play-offs.”