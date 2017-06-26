Ex-Hatter Palmer joins newly-promoted Lincoln

Former Luton Town forward Ollie Palmer has signed for Hatters’ League Two rivals Lincoln City.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Kenilworth Road from Leyton Orient, scoring three goals in 18 appearances, including a notable last-minute winner against Blackpool.

However, he wasn’t offered a deal by Luton boss Nathan Jones on leaving Brisbane Road, as Red Imps boss Danny Cowley told the club’s official website: “He’s a player that we’ve had our eye on for a long time, so he’s a boy we know well.

“Physically he’s unbelievable, he’s mobile, and has a desire to score goals.

“He gives us an alternative option and gives us the opportunity to switch formation too. He’ll be a great addition to the group.”